Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

