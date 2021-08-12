Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

HRZN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,008. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $345.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

