Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.36). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

