Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.36). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.