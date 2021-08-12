Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

AVO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 593,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

