Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Century Casinos by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

