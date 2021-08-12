Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Purchases 2,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $24,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert M. Averick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Robert M. Averick acquired 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,775. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

