AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.87 million and $5,409.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00143836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,294.05 or 0.99859524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00868707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

