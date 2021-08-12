Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

AMRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 8,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

