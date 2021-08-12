AMLT Reaches Market Cap of $11.23 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $142,826.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

