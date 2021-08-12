Amit Agarwal Sells 365,442 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -754.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

