Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $210,700.56 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,391,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

