Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.