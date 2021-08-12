Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01.

