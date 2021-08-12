Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

