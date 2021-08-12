Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 10,297 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

