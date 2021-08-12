Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.