American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.