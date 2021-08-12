American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 216,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

