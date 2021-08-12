American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,262 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

