American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,262 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
