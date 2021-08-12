Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $67.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $3,406,072. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.07. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,980. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

