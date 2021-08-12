Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.44

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

The company has a market cap of $916.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

