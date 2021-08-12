Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $190.27 and last traded at $190.27, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

