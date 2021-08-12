Amcor plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

