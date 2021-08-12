Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,957. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

