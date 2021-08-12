Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,299.94. 95,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

