Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.13. Altus Group shares last traded at C$60.02, with a volume of 33,692 shares changing hands.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

