Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $26.75.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.