Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ALTG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 1,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,801. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $601,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 72,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

