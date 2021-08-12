Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.95. Alphatec shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 4,225 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

