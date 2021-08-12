Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,145. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKNO. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

