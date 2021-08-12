Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.69. 40,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 17,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

