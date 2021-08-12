Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $712.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

