Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.42. 4,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.