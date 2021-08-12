Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,985. The stock has a market cap of $587.36 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

