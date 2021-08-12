Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

