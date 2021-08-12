Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,423 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $128,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of THG opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.