Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 57,421 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Digital Realty Trust worth $140,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.46 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

