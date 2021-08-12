Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $117.01 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.50% of Wingstop worth $117,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $166.10 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

