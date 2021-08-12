Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Masonite International worth $145,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

