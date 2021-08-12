Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $120,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

