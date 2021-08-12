Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $137,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

ANSS stock opened at $363.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

