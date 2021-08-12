Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 1,402,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

