Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 277,984 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

Datadog stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.28. 4,323,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,540. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

