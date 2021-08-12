Aleph.im Reaches Market Cap of $20.83 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $889,545.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,774,287 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

