Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.73. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 280,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Albany International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albany International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

