Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.24. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 176,103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

