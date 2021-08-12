Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

