Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €115.72 ($136.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €111.78.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.