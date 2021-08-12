Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

EPA AIR traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €115.72 ($136.14). 712,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €111.78. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

