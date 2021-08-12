AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$53.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AirBoss of America stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

